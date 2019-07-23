Hasbro +3% after earnings topper
Jul. 23, 2019
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reports solid growth across the franchise brands business (+14% Y/Y) and partner brands business (+3%) in Q2, while Hasbro Gaming lagged (-8%). The emerging brands business saw sales rise 28% during the quarter off strength with the Power Rangers toy line.
- "We delivered a high- quality second quarter, with positive consumer trends at retail and profitable growth led by several geographies and brand categories," stated Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner.
- Gross margin came in at 65.1% of sales vs. 63.0% consensus.
- Operating margin landed at 13.0% of sales vs. 9.5% consensus.
- Shares of Hasbro are up 2.99% premarket to $111.75 vs. the 52-week trading range of $76.84 to $111.76.
