Iridium +3.6% on beats, reiterated FY view
Jul. 23, 2019 Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) +3.6% reports Q2 beats with the FY view reiterating operating EBITDA of $325M to $335M and total service revenue of $440M.
- Q2 billable subscribers grew 16% Y/Y to 1.21M.
- Total revenue included $110.8M in service revenue (+7% Y/Y) and $32.3M related to equipment sales and engineering and support projects.
- DoD contract: On July 21, IRDM entered a fourth short-term contract extension with the Department of Defense to provide time to finalize the terms of a new EMSS contract. The DoD will pay IRDM $8.8M for the one-month period.
- Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.
