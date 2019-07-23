Iridium +3.6% on beats, reiterated FY view

  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) +3.6% reports Q2 beats with the FY view reiterating operating EBITDA of $325M to $335M and total service revenue of $440M.
  • Q2 billable subscribers grew 16% Y/Y to 1.21M.
  • Total revenue included $110.8M in service revenue (+7% Y/Y) and $32.3M related to equipment sales and engineering and support projects.
  • DoD contract: On July 21, IRDM entered a fourth short-term contract extension with the Department of Defense to provide time to finalize the terms of a new EMSS contract. The DoD will pay IRDM $8.8M for the one-month period.
  • Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.