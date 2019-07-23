Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses
Jul. 23, 2019 7:27 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)TRVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Travelers (NYSE:TRV) Q2 core EPS of $2.02 trails the consensus estimate of $2.30 and rose from $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.
- TRV falls 1.1% in premarket trading.
- Core income of $537M increased 9% Y/Y primarily due to lower catastrophe losses and higher net investment income, partially offset by elevated non-catastrophe weather-related losses and lower net favorable prior year reserve development.
- Consolidated combined ratio of 98.4%; underlying combined ratio of 94.9%, an increase from 93.6% in Q2 2108 on higher non-catastrophe weather-related losses.
- Net written premiums of $7.45B, up 4%, reflecting growth in all segments.
- Core return on equity of 9.2% vs. 8.7% in the year-ago quarter.
- Adjusted book value per share of $90.05 at June 30, 2019, up from $87.27 at Dec. 31, 2018.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
