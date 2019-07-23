Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses

Jul. 23, 2019 7:27 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)TRVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Travelers (NYSE:TRV) Q2 core EPS of $2.02 trails the consensus estimate of $2.30 and rose from $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.
  • TRV falls 1.1% in premarket trading.
  • Core income of $537M increased 9% Y/Y primarily due to lower catastrophe losses and higher net investment income, partially offset by elevated non-catastrophe weather-related losses and lower net favorable prior year reserve development.
  • Consolidated combined ratio of 98.4%; underlying combined ratio of 94.9%, an increase from 93.6% in Q2 2108  on higher non-catastrophe weather-related losses.
  • Net written premiums of $7.45B, up 4%, reflecting growth in all segments.
  • Core return on equity of 9.2% vs. 8.7% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted book value per share of $90.05 at June 30, 2019, up from $87.27 at Dec. 31, 2018.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: The Travelers Companies EPS misses by $0.28, misses on earned premium (July 23)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.