United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019

Adjusted EPS of $2.20, up 12% versus prior year.

Sales by segment: Otis flat; Carrier -1%; Pratt & Whitney +9%; Collins Aerospace Systems +66%.

"We continued to see outperformance at Collins Aerospace this quarter as we made significant progress on the integration of Rockwell Collins, which more than offset softness in Carrier's end markets," said CEO Gregory Hayes. "Looking ahead, we remain on track to establish Otis and Carrier as independent companies in the first half of 2020. We are also excited about the transformational merger with Raytheon that we announced in June."

Raised outlook for 2019: Adjusted EPS of $7.90-$8.05 (from $7.80-$8.00), on organic sales growth of 4%-5% (up from 3%-5%). Sales are still expected to be $75.5B-$77B.

UTX +2.5% premarket

Q2 results