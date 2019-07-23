Stage Stores accelerates pivot to off-price strategy
Jul. 23, 2019 7:30 AM ETStage Stores, Inc. (SSI)SSIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) announces plans to convert an additional 100 stores to Gordmans off-price in 2020, bringing the total number of 2020 off-price conversions to 250.
- The company expects to complete 89 conversions this fiscal year, including 37 converted stores in March, 35 converted stores and one new store in June, and 17 planned conversions in September.
- Stage Stres expects to end the fiscal year with 158 Gordmans stores.
- "The continuation of strong performance in prior period conversions, in addition to the outstanding initial results in our June conversions, provided the impetus for us to expand our 2020 pivot to off-price," says Stage Stores CEO Michael Glazer.
- Capital guidance for 2019 is updated to $30M from previous guidance of $30M to $35M and the 2019 store closing guidance is updated to 55 to 60 from the previous guidance of 40 to 60.
- SSI +0.80% premarket to $0.74
- Source: Press Release