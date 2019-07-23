Realogy +12% on Amazon partnership

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and real estate brokerage company Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) +12% team for the TurnKey program, which takes users through an Amazon portal to be connected to a Realogy agent.

Users who then buy a house will receive up to $5,000 in products and Amazon Home Services offerings, which includes smart home products and installation.

TurnKey will initially launch in 15 metro markets including Seattle, San Francisco, and Chicago with plans to expand in the future.

Realogy's brands include Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.