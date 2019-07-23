PulteGroup +2.6% after Q2 beats as homebuyers return to market

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) climbs 2.6% in premarket trading after Q2 EPS of 86 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 82 cents.

Compares with adjusted EPS of 89 cents in the year-ago quarter.

“As reflected in our results, consumer activity remains high as homebuyers are returning to the market following a period of softer demand in the back half of 2018,” said President and CEO Ryan Marshall.

Q2 home sale revenue fell 2% Y/Y to $2.4B; reflects a 1% increase in average sales price to $430,000, offset by a 3% decrease in closings to 5,589.

Gross margin of 23.1% compares with 24.0% in Q2 2018.

Net new orders for Q2 increased 7% Y/Y to 6,792 homes; dollar value of net new orders incresed 7% Y/Y to $2.9B.

Unit backlog at the end of the quarter was 11,793 homes comparable with prior year backlog of 11,845 homes; average sales price of homes in backlog was $433K, down 1% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

