Harley-Davidson -2% after shipments fall short

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports shipments fell 5.3% Y/Y in Q2 to 68,757 vs. 71.0K consensus the company's guidance range of 65.5K to 70.5K . Shipments in the U.S. were in line with expectations at 41K (-8.0% Y/Y), but international shipment trailed consensus at 27K (-8.9%).

Harley's gross margin rate during the quarter was 31.7% vs. 32.8% consensus and 34.9% a year ago. Operating margin was 12.6% vs. 12.8% consensus and 16.0% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Harley anticipates full-year shipments of 212K to 217K motorcycles vs. prior guidance for 217K to 222K. A slow approval process from Thailand and softer than expected European retail sales are called out as drags.

Shares of HOG are down 1.55% premarket to $33.75.

