Kimberly-Clark +2% on raising FY2019 guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reports organic sales growth of 5% in Q2.

Organic sales rose 1% in developed markets and +9% in developing and emerging markets.

Segment revenue: Personal care: $2.29B (+1%); Consumer Tissue: $1.47B (flat); K-C Professional: $821M (-5).

Gross margin rate improved 70 bps to 32.3%.

Segment operating profit: Personal care: $485M (+5%); Consumer Tissue: $221M (+7%); K-C Professional: $162M (-2%).

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.3M shares for $167M.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu said, "For the full year, we are raising our top- and bottom-line outlook, reflecting strong execution and an improving commodity environment. We're also increasing our growth investments behind our brands and in capabilities that will position us for longer-term success. We continue to be optimistic about our opportunities to deliver balanced and sustainable growth and create shareholder value through execution of K-C Strategy 2022."

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: -1% to 0%; Organic sales: ~+3%; Adjusted operating profit: +3% to +5%; Diluted EPS: $5.50 to $5.90; Adjusted EPS: $6.65 to $6.80.

KMB +2.41% premarket.

