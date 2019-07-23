Chiasma's Mycapssa successful in late-stage acromegaly study; shares up 30% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is up 30% premarket on increased volume in response to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, OPTIMAL, evaluating Mycapssa (octreotide) for the maintenance treatment of adults with acromegaly, a hormone disorder characterized by enlarged bone growth in the hands, feet and face.

The study met the primary end of a statistically significant proportion of patients in the treatment group maintaining biochemical response at week 36 compared to placebo. Specifically, 58% of patients receiving Mycapssa maintained their IGF-1 response versus 19% for control (p=0.008).

All secondary endpoints were also met.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application by year-end under accelerated review status.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.