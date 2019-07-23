KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Q2 adjusted EPS of 44 cents matches the average analyst estimate and increases from 38 cents in Q1 and is unchanged from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue trends reflect growth in both loans and deposits, along with positive momentum in fee-based businesses, including investment banking and debt placement and cards and payments, the company said.

Average loans were $90.8B, up 1.3% Q/Q and up 2.4% Y/Y.

Total deposits of $109.6B increased 1.9% Q/Q and 5.4% Y/Y; cost of total deposits of 0.82% rose from 0.76% in Q1.

Net interest income on taxable equivalent basis $989M, up 0.4% from $985M in Q1 and up 0.2% from $987M in Q2 2018.

Net interest margin from continuing operations of 3.06% vs. 3.13% in Q1 and 3.19% in the year-ago quarter.

Cash efficiency ratio of 61.9%, unchanged from Q1, up from 58.8% in Q2 2018.

Sees achieving efficiency ratio target of 54%-56% in H2 2019.

Return on tangible common equity from continuing operations of 13.69%, the same as Q1 and down from 16.73% in Q2 2018.

Book value at June 30, 2019 of $15.07 vs. $14.31 at March 31, 2019.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: KeyCorp EPS in-line, misses on revenue (July 23)