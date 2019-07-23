BHP to set emissions targets for customers in big carbon push

BHP says it plans to spend $400M over five years in a push to cut carbon emissions from its own operations and from customers that use its products such as coal and iron ore.
"We must take a product stewardship role for emissions across our value chain and commit to work with shippers, processors and users of our products to reduce Scope 3 emissions," CEO Andrew Mackenzie says in unveiling the first plan from a major miner to set goals for its customers to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
BHP’s investment is the equivalent of ~5% of its most recent full-year underlying profits, announced last August, of $8.93B.
BHP says it will set a new medium-term target for emissions from its own operations, on top of an existing short-term goal to cap 2022 emissions at 2017 levels and a long-term one for net-zero emissions by the middle of the century, and will strengthen links between emissions performance and executive pay.
The move comes after rival Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) rejected a resolution at its shareholder meeting earlier this year to set emissions targets that included Scope 3, arguing it had "limited control" over the emissions of its customers.
