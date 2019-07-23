Myovant's relugolix successful in late-stage study; shares up 9% premarket

Thinly traded Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is up 9% premarket on light volume following its announcement of positive results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial, LIBERTY 2, evaluating once-daily relugolix in women with uterine fibroids and heavy menstrual bleeding.

The study met the primary endpoint and six key secondary endpoints. As far as the primary endpoint was concerned, 71.2% of women in the treatment group achieved the responder criteria versus 14.7% in the placebo group (p<0.0001). A response was defined as menstrual blood loss volume of less than 80 mL and a 50% or greater reduction from baseline in menstrual blood loss volume during the last 35 days of treatment measured using the alkaline hematin method.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application by year-end.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.