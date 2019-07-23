Crane +1.3% after beatings expectations

Excluding special items, second quarter 2019 EPS increased 12% to $1.58, compared to $1.41 in the second quarter of 2018.

Sales by segment: Fluid Handling +5%; Payment & Merchandising -10%; Aerospace & Electronics +9%; Engineered Materials -11%.

"Our offer to acquire CIRCOR was certainly a notable event during the last quarter," said CEO Max Mitchell. " While disappointed with the result, our attempt to acquire CIRCOR should give our investors confidence that we will continue to aggressively pursue acquisitions, yet remain disciplined on valuation."

Adjusted full year 2019 EPS guidance of $6.25-$6.45 remains unchanged. Sales for 2019 are expected to be approximately $3.3B.

CR +1.3% premarket

Q2 earnings