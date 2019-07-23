PACCAR -1.7% on mixed Q2 results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) reports Truck sales rose 16.7% to $5.21B in Q2.

Parts sales grew 5.9% to $1.03B.

Financial services revenue advanced 6.9% to $361.4M.

U.S. and Canada revenue expanded 17.4% to $4.29B

Revenue for Europe up 4.7% $1.57B.

New truck deliveries 12.7% higher Y/Y to 52,300.

Class 8 truck industry retail sales for the U.S. and Canada have increased by 20% year-to-date.

The company increased the estimate of 2019 Class 8 truck industry retail sales for the U.S. and Canada to a range of 300,000-320,000 vehicles.

Truck, Parts and Other gross margin rate was 14.8%.

The company repurchased 344.7K of its common shares for $23.1M during the quarter.

PCAR -1.68% premarket.

Previously: PACCAR EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 23)