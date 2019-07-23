Spotify's target raised on undervalued position

Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) target is raised from $170 to $200 at Macquarie, which thinks the Street has underestimated short-term improvements to SPOT's competitive position.

Analyst Giason Salati also thinks the consensus estimates undervalue the long-term benefits from international expansion and exclusive podcast content.

Salati appears to take a dig at Apple, saying that SPOT is the only global streaming platform with "the right business model" to maximize revenue from audio entertainment. Bloomberg recently reported that Apple plans original podcast content to take on SPOT in the space.

Macquarie maintains an Outperform rating. Spotify has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.