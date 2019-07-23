Fifth Third Q2 reflects strong net interest income growth

Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) Q2 adjusted EPS of 71 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 66 cents.

EPS was $1.12 in Q1 and 82 cents in Q2 2018.

Quarterly comparisons are affected by significant Worldpay gains from the prior quarter and year-ago quarter.

"Excluding merger-related expenses, second-quarter financial results exceeded our prior expectations, reflecting diligent expense management throughout the company and strong net interest income growth," said Chairman, President and CEO Greg D. Carmichael. "The net charge-off ratio also improved both sequentially and year-over-year, reflecting the generally stable macroeconomic environment during the quarter."

Fifth Third falls 0.9% in premarket trading.

On track to achieve MB Financial expense savings by Q1 2020 of $255M pretax; expects to achieve 80% of run-rate savings by year-end.

Q2 net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis of $1.25B increased from $1.09B in Q1 and $1.02B in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest margin of 3.37% rose from 3.28% in Q1 and 3.21% in the year-ago quarter.

Return on average tangible common equity of 12.3% vs. 23.9% in Q1 and 19.2% in Q2 2018.

Tangible book value per share of $20.03 at June 30, 2019, up from $18.64 at March 31, 2019.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Fifth Third Bancorp EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 23)