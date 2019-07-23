Lamb Weston +1% after issuing strong outlook

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) reports sales rose 9% in Q2 to just top $1B.

Volume increased 6% during the quarter, primarily driven by growth in the global segment. Favorable price/mix added three percentage points of growth.

Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated joint ventures increased 6% during the quarter to $215M.

Looking ahead, Lamb Weston anticipates sales will increase at a mid-single digit rate and adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated joint ventures will be between $950M and $970M vs. $937M consensus.

FY20 outlook: "We expect continued solid demand growth in our markets and that new industry capacity in North America and Europe will allow processors to operate their factories at more normalized rates. We continue to take a prudent approach to our financial outlook and expect to deliver sales and earnings growth in line with our long-term targets. For sales, we anticipate solid volume growth as well as improvements in price/mix, which will enable us to offset input cost inflation."

Shares of Lamb Weston are up 0.65% premarket to $68.00.

