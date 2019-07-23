More on Lincoln Electric's Q2 results

  • Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) reported Q2 sales decrease of 1.7% Y/Y to $777M, reflecting a 3.5% decrease in organic sales and 1.7% unfavorable foreign exchange.
  • Sales by Segments: Americas Welding $476.61M (+3.1% Y/Y); International Welding $212.31M (-12.8% Y/Y); and The Harris Products Group $81.1M (+4.7% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Gross margin improved by 54 bps to 34.7%; and operating margin improved by 156 bps to 13.5%.
  • Adj. operating margin improved slightly by 9 bps to 13.6%.
  • Q2 Adj. EBIT was $109.55M (-1.7% Y/Y); and margin was flat at 14.1%.
  • ROIC increased by 300 bps to 21%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $126.11M, compared to $79.78M a year ago.
