More on Lincoln Electric's Q2 results
Jul. 23, 2019 8:39 AM ETLincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)LECOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) reported Q2 sales decrease of 1.7% Y/Y to $777M, reflecting a 3.5% decrease in organic sales and 1.7% unfavorable foreign exchange.
- Sales by Segments: Americas Welding $476.61M (+3.1% Y/Y); International Welding $212.31M (-12.8% Y/Y); and The Harris Products Group $81.1M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Q2 Gross margin improved by 54 bps to 34.7%; and operating margin improved by 156 bps to 13.5%.
- Adj. operating margin improved slightly by 9 bps to 13.6%.
- Q2 Adj. EBIT was $109.55M (-1.7% Y/Y); and margin was flat at 14.1%.
- ROIC increased by 300 bps to 21%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $126.11M, compared to $79.78M a year ago.
- Previously: Lincoln Electric EPS in-line, misses on revenue (July 23)