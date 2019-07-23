TESSCO Technologies reports weak margins for Q1

Tessco Technologies (TESS -1% ) reported Q1 revenue decreased of 13.4% Y/Y to $130.7M, with commercial market revenue -6.8% Y/Y; and retail market revenue -28.8% Y/Y.

Revenue by Products: Base Station Infrastructure $69.1M (-7.1% Y/Y); Network Systems $22.6M (-1% Y/Y); Installation, Test and Maintenance $6M (-18.9% Y/Y); and Mobile Device Accessories $33.1M (-28.7% Y/Y).

Q1 overall margins: Gross declined 100 bps to 19.3%; operating declined 370 bps to -2.5% and EBITDA also declined 354 bps to -1.55%.

As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 21.5% compared with 19.3% Y/Y.

Line of credit balance outstanding was $20.2M (+40.3% Q/Q).

2020 Outlook: The Company continues to expect revenue growth in fiscal 2020 in the Commercial segment, offset by a decline in the Retail segment. SG&A is expected to increase; the Company expects revenue and earnings to be stronger in 2H and expects quarterly profitability for the remaining 3 quarters of the fiscal year.

