Brunswick to streamline marine operations
Jul. 23, 2019 8:45 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)BCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) announces that it's taking further steps drive greater efficiency and reduce the annual operating costs of its marine businesses through a leaner operating structure. Operating costs cuts of $30M to $35M are being targeted.
- The enterprise-wide programs are expected to result in a reduction of approximately $50M in annual run-rate costs, due in large part to a nine percent reduction in global salaried workforce. The company says the actions are designed to ensure that Brunswick is able to continue to aggressively invest in business transformation and growth initiatives across a broad range of potential economic and marine market scenarios.
- Brunswick says the large majority of actions announced have already been implemented. There will be a partial-year impact in 2019, and almost all the $50M of cost reductions will have a full-year impact in 2020. Brunswick expects to record restructuring charges of $7M associated with the actions.
- Source: Press Release
- Brunswick trades flat in premarket action.