Steel Dynamics slips after Q2 miss; chooses Texas for new $1.9B mill
Jul. 23, 2019 8:48 AM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)STLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) -2.7% pre-market after missing Q2 earnings expectations amid a 10% Y/Y decline in revenues to $2.77B, as "a weakening scrap price environment coupled with steel inventory destocking led to steel buying hesitancy."
- Q2 operating income for STLD's steel operations fell 6% Q/Q to $295M and operating income in metals recycling sank 45% to $11M, but the figure for the company's steel fabrication operations jumped 49% to $31M.
- For H2, STLD expects "steel consumption will experience modest growth and will be supported by further steel import reductions and the end of steel inventory destocking," and says trade actions could further reduce "unfairly traded" steel imports into the U.S., including coated flat roll steel; STLD is the largest non-automotive flat roll steel coater in the U.S.
- Separately, STLD says it will build a new $1.9B flat roll steel mill in Sinton, Tex., near Corpus Christi.
- The new mill's planned production capacity will total ~3M st/year, with the capability to produce the latest generation of advanced high strength steel grades; the project will include a 550K st/year galvanizing line and a 250K st/year paint line.