Medical Properties builds U.K. presence with $434M hospital purchase

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) agrees to acquire freehold interests in eight private hospitals in England for ~$434M from Secure Income REIT.

The hospitals are leased under in-place net leases with ~18-year remaining lease term and include annual fixed and periodic market-based escalations.

Expects to initially finance the transaction from available cash balances and borrowings under its existing credit facility.

Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK:RMSYF), the fifth largest private hospital operator in the world and one of the leading operators in Western Europe, operates the hospitals and is the guarantor of the leases.

The transaction achieves a GAAP lease rate consistent with overall global cap rates for MPW's recent transactions.

Earlier this year, MPW acquired BMI Harbour Hospital in Poole, England.