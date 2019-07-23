Astec appoints Valmont's Ruffalo as President/CEO

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) names former Valmont (NYSE:VMI) executive Barry Ruffalo as its new President and CEO, effective Aug. 12; interim CEO Richard Dorris will resume his role as COO.

In 13 years at Valmont, Ruffalo served in Group President roles since 2016 after spending a year as Executive VP for Operational Excellence; previously, he worked at Lindsay Corp.

Ruffalo will fill the vacancy created in January when former CEO Ben Brock resigned after heading ASTE for five years.

ASTE also reported Q2 earnings that fell short of analyst expectations; the company's backlog at June 30 fell 19% Y/Y to $246M.