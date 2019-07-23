Viveve's CMRF fails to beat placebo in SUI study; shares down 64% premarket

Nano cap Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) craters 64% premarket on robust volume in reaction to unsuccessful results from the LIBERATE-International study evaluating its cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) technology for the improvement of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women.

In the intent-to-treat population, treatment with CMRF failed to demonstrate a statistically significantly greater treatment effect compared to control as measured by the median change from baseline to month 6 post-treatment in the one-hour pad weight test. Specifically, the median change was -8.0 g in both groups.

The company expects to complete the data analysis in the next several weeks.

Topline data from another study, VIVEVE II, evaluating CMRF for the improvement of sexual function in women should be available in April 2020.

The board has initiated an analysis of the business aimed at preserving cash, including financing and strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.