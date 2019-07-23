More on Franklin Electric's Q2 results; lowers FY19 EPS guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) reported Q2 sales growth of 3.3% Y/Y to $355.34M, and EPS before restructuring expenses grew by 8%.

Net sales by segments: Water $205M (-3% Y/Y); Fueling $78M (+7% Y/Y); and Distribution $87.1M (+10% Y/Y).

Water sales by geography: Unites Sates & Canada $117.9M (flat); Latin America $29.4M (+2% Y/Y); EMEA $39M (-14% Y/Y); and Asia Pacific $18.7M (-2% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined slightly by 5 bps to 33.7%; and operating margin improved by 53 bps to 12.3%.

SG&A expenses were $75.78M (+1.1% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 21.3% down by 47 bps.

Net cash flows from operating activities YTD $4.15M, compared to $5.17M a year ago.

Company has Cash and equivalents of $40.99M as of June 30, 2019.

Company mentioned U.S. and Canada, sales of groundwater products, continue to be adversely impacted by the record precipitation during the first half of the year.

FY19 Guidance: EPS range between $2.15 to $2.25 (prior$ 2.37 to $2.47).

