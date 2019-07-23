Sell-siders bullish on Karuna Therapeutics in premarket action

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (42% upside) price target at Citigroup. Initiated with Buy rating and $34 price target at Goldman Sachs. Initiated with Outperform rating and $38 price target at Wedbush. Initiated with Outperform rating and $29 price target at Wells Fargo.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) initiated with Buy rating and $46 (17% upside) price target at BTIG Research.