HAS, INFN among premarket gainers

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) +21% as Mycapssa successful in late-stage acromegaly study.

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) +21% on Amazon partnership.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) +17% on favorable safety for dose escalation run-in of phase 3 INTACT study in glioblastoma multiforme patients.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) +14% as relugolix successful in late-stage study.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) +13% . on announcing that cord blood registry has begun the process to transition to ThermoGenesis' next-generation AXP II System for the rapid processing of cord blood units.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) +13% on contract order of $1.6M.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) +9% on partnership with GE Healthcare.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) +8% on positive upgrade.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) +7% on positive upgrade.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) +7% on Q2 results.

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +7% on providing update on status of acquisition of engineering and procurement company.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) +6% on Q2 results.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) +6% on Q1 results.