Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) +0.9% will now let small merchants in the U.S. sell on its Alibaba.com marketplace.

U.S. companies could previously only buy from the platform, where more than 95% of sellers come from China.

The move comes as BABA's e-commerce slows under competitive pressure from the likes of Amazon and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and the impact of the US-China trade tensions.

BABA wants to offer global reach to small- and medium-sized businesses with a particular focus on manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors.

But the exposure comes with a price tag. BABA will charge U.S. sellers a membership fee of about $2,000 to get their online stores up and running. Amazon charges by the month or per item.