Snap +3.6% with Rosenblatt starting at Buy

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 3.6% premarket as another bull piles in just ahead of earnings, due after today's market close, on expected positivity around the coming user numbers.

Yesterday evening Stifel boosted its rating to Buy, seeing 20% upside.

They were joined by Rosenblatt, which initiated coverage at Buy with a price target of $18, implying 27% upside.

Snap's expected to post EPS of -$0.10 on revenues of $358.16M when it reports later today.

Sentiment is otherwise still Neutral across the board: Sell-side analysts rate Snap a Hold on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.