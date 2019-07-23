Norsk Hydro says Alunorte operations ramping up

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) reports a slightly smaller than expected decline in Q2 underlying earnings and says operations are ramping up at its Alunorte refinery in Brazil, overcoming the March cyber attack that paralyzed the company's IT systems.

Hydro says Q2 underlying EBIT totaled of NOK875M, down from NOK2.7B in the year-earlier quarter but ahead of the NOK858M analyst consensus; the company's bauxite and alumina division, which includes Alunorte, earned NOK415M ($48M) in the quarter, beating the NOK163M consensus.

Hydro says Alunorte - the world's largest alumina refinery, with a production capacity of 6.3M metric tons/year - ran at 80%-85% of capacity in June after being forced to operate at half capacity since a February 2018 spill led regulators and courts to restrict production.