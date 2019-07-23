Zions -6.7% as NII outlook disappoints

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) sinks 6.7% in premarket trading after disappointing net interest income expectations leads KBW analyst Brian Klock to downgrade his recommendation on the stock to market perform from outperform.

The bank cut its outlook for NII to "stable-to-slightly decreasing" and CFO Paul Burdiss said "net interest income is becoming increasingly difficult to predict in the current rate environment" during the Q2 conference call.

Wedbush analyst Peter Winter cuts his price target for Zion to $44 from $47.