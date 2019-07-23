FT pushes back on Wirecard allegations

The FT has hired RPC law firm to review its coverage of accounting regularities at German payments company Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY,OTCPK:WRCDF).

Wirecard has sued FT for the coverage, and recent news reports suggested Wirecard provided German prosecutors evidence alleging collusion between FT employees and short sellers.

The FT calls the allegations a diversionary tactic.

FT editor Lionel Barber: “Given the seriousness of the allegations, I have decided to invite an external review into our reporting of this highly controversial story. As a trusted news source, the FT’s reputation rests on its gold standard journalism, its integrity and a scrupulous approach to accuracy.”