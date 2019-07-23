Logitech reiterates FY outlook, names CFO; shares +4%

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) gains 4.3% after Q1 beats and reiterates its FY20 outlook with mid to high single-digit revenue growth (consensus: +7% Y/Y). CEO Bracken Darrell says the company could hit the higher end of the guidance after the strong start to the year.

Q1 highlights included a 9% Y/Y net sales growth, $67M in non-GAAP operating income, and a 37.8% gross margin.

Cash flow from operations totaled $37M compared to $12M in last year's quarter.

New CFO: LOGI appoints Nate Olmstead as the new CFO, effective immediately. Olmstead joined Logitech earlier this year as VP of business finance and previously served as HPE's VP of finance for global operations.

