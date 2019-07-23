IMF trims global growth projections as uncertainties persist

The International Monetary Fund trims its global growth outlook to 3.2% in 2019 and 3.5% in 2020, both down 0.1 percentage points from its April projections.

"Dynamism in the global economy is being weighed down by prolonged policy uncertainty as trade tensions remain heightened despite the recent U.S.-China trade truce, technology tensions have erupted threatening global technology supply chains, and the prospects of a no-deal Brexit have increased," the IMF said in a statement.

2019 revision reflects negative surprises for growth in emerging markets and developing economies that offset positive surprises in some advanced economies.

Sees U.S. growth of 2.6% in 2019 and 1.9% in 2020 vs. 2.9% in 2018.

Sees Euro area growth of 1.3% in 2019 and 1.6% in 2020 vs. 1.9% in 2018.

For China, expects 6.2% growth in 2019 and 6.0% in 2020, down from 6.6% in 2018.

China and Europe ETFs: VGK, HEDJ, FEZ, YINN, YANG, GXC