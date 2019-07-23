Central European Media +2.6% post Q2 results

Central European Media (CETV +2.6% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 0.9% Y/Y and 8% at constant rates to $183.6M.

TV advertising revenues were broadly flat at actual rates, but increased 7% at constant rates.

Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 3% Y/Y at actual rates and 11% at constant rates.

Costs charged in arriving at OIBDA decreased 9% Y/Y at actual rates and 3% at constant rates.

Operating margin increased 540 bps to 32.9% & OIBDA margin increased 650 bps to 40%.

Cash generated from continuing operating activities in 1H 2019 increased 76% Y/Y at $140.3M.

Unlevered FCF in 1H 2019 increased 52% Y/Y to $146M.

The company repaid a total of €100M of debt in 1H 2019 using cash generated by the business.

Net leverage ratio declined to 2.6x at the end of June, down from 3.5x at the start of the year.

