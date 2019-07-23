Stocks on the rise following upbeat earnings reports

Wall Street is off to a higher start, as investors react positively to the latest batch of upbeat earnings results and guidance; Dow +0.4%, S&P and Nasdaq both +0.3%.
Coca-Cola (+4.7%), United Technologies (+1.5%), Biogen (+5.2%), Sherwin-Williams (+5.4%) and Kimberly-Clark (+1.7%) all beat earnings expectations.
"The story in the market is earnings and the prospects of easier monetary policy," says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "That's causing a rush into equities."
European bourses are broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +1.6% and U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.9%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.5%.
In the U.S., Congress reached a deal to increase the budget deficit and suspend the debt ceiling for two years.
Among the S&P 500 sectors, materials (+1%) and consumer staples (+0.8%) are early outperformers while utilities (-0.4%) and energy (flat) lag.
U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, lifting both the two-year and 10-year yields 2 bps higher to 1.83% and 2.06%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 97.65.
WTI crude oil +0.1% to $56.29/bbl.
Still ahead: existing home sales
