Stocks on the rise following upbeat earnings reports

Wall Street is off to a higher start, as investors react positively to the latest batch of upbeat earnings results and guidance; Dow +0.4% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.3% .

Coca-Cola ( +4.7% ), United Technologies ( +1.5% ), Biogen ( +5.2% ), Sherwin-Williams ( +5.4% ) and Kimberly-Clark ( +1.7% ) all beat earnings expectations.

"The story in the market is earnings and the prospects of easier monetary policy," says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "That's causing a rush into equities."

European bourses are broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +1.6% and U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.5% .

In the U.S., Congress reached a deal to increase the budget deficit and suspend the debt ceiling for two years.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, materials ( +1% ) and consumer staples ( +0.8% ) are early outperformers while utilities ( -0.4% ) and energy (flat) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, lifting both the two-year and 10-year yields 2 bps higher to 1.83% and 2.06%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 97.65.

WTI crude oil +0.1% to $56.29/bbl.

Still ahead: existing home sales