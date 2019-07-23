CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion

CenturyLink (CTL +1% ) is touting the end of the first phase of an overbuild network that will result in the largest ultra-low-loss fiber network in North America.

The company is expanding its intercity network by 4.7M fiber miles.

Phase one wrapped up in June, connecting more than 50 major cities throughout the United States, and its investments were included in full-year 2019 capex outlook. It's currently selling the fiber routes to large enterprise companies and content providers.

A second phase will include areas in Europe, set to be completed by early 2021.