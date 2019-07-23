Advaxis prices equity offering; shares down 27%

Thinly traded nano cap Advaxis (ADXS -27% ) is down on almost a 7x surge in volume in response to its public offering of 9.2M common shares, common warrants to purchase up to 6.9M shares and ~13.7M pre-funded warrants together with common warrants to purchase up to ~10.2M shares.

The price will be $0.70 per share and accompanying five-year warrant exercisable at $2.80 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.45M shares and/or ~1.1M common warrants.

Gross proceeds should be ~$16M. Closing date is July 25.