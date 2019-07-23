TransUnion jumps 7.6% after boosting 2019 forecast

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) gains 7.6% after a classic Q2 beat and raise.

Boosts 2019 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.66-$2.69 from the $2.60-$2.65 range it issued in April; the new range exceeds the $2.65 consensus.

Sees 2019 adjusted revenue of $2.628B-$2.638B, up from its prior view of $2.603B-2.618B; consensus estimate is $2.62B.

Sees Q3 adjusted EPS of 69 cents-71 cents vs. consensus of 69 cents and adjusted revenue of $672M-$677M, beating the average analyst estimate of $669.3M.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 69 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 65 cents and increased from 62 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding the impact of all revenue and adjusted revenue attributable to its Callcredit acquisition from both periods and excluding the impact of last year's Q2 incremental credit monitoring revenue, revenue and adjusted revenue on an organic constant currency basis would have both increased 9.5% vs. the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $264M, rose 20% Y/Y; adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.7% slipped from 39.2% in the year-ago quarter.

"In the U.S., we saw a re-acceleration of our Financial Services and Healthcare verticals as well as further outstanding growth in our Insurance business," said President and CEO Chris Cartwright.

