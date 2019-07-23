Kinder Morgan sues Texas town over anti-pipeline ordinance

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.5% ) is suing an Austin, Tex., suburb over the passage of an ordinance the company says intends to keep its proposed Permian Highway natural gas pipeline out of town.

KMI says the city of Kyle overstepped state and federal law when city council members passed a July 2 ordinance regulating the construction of natural gas pipelines within city limits.

The 430-mile, $2B Permian Highway Pipeline would connect the Permian Basin to the Katy natural gas hub near Houston, transporting 2B cf/day of natural gas, but the proposed route faces strong opposition in some places.

Opponents tried to stop the project by suing KMI in a state district court in Austin, but a judge tossed out the lawsuit in a June 25 decision; days later, Kyle passed its ordinance stating that all natural gas pipelines with a diameter of 30 in. or more would require a city permit.