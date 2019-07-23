Rosenblatt Neutral on Twitter with declining 'Trump effect'

Jul. 23, 2019 10:10 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • The "Trump effect" has peaked, Rosenblatt says in initiating Twitter (TWTR -0.3%) at Neutral with an eye toward what happens to platform engagement outside the president's influence.
  • The firm says it's moderately cautious on second-half revenue potential, and is concerned that January 2019 was the peak of interactions around the heavy Twitter presence of President Trump, with a key election year ahead. The 2020 election's outcome may offer risks to daily active user growth, it says.
  • Meanwhile, options for the business model are getting constrained, the firm says, with a paywall emerging as the only long-term option with Twitter's "all eggs in the brand basket" approach.
  • It's set a price target of $38; Twitter's currently quoting at $37.46.
  • Sell-side analysts rate it Hold on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.