Rosenblatt Neutral on Twitter with declining 'Trump effect'
Jul. 23, 2019 10:10 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- The "Trump effect" has peaked, Rosenblatt says in initiating Twitter (TWTR -0.3%) at Neutral with an eye toward what happens to platform engagement outside the president's influence.
- The firm says it's moderately cautious on second-half revenue potential, and is concerned that January 2019 was the peak of interactions around the heavy Twitter presence of President Trump, with a key election year ahead. The 2020 election's outcome may offer risks to daily active user growth, it says.
- Meanwhile, options for the business model are getting constrained, the firm says, with a paywall emerging as the only long-term option with Twitter's "all eggs in the brand basket" approach.
- It's set a price target of $38; Twitter's currently quoting at $37.46.
- Sell-side analysts rate it Hold on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.