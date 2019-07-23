Petra Diamonds revenue lost shine amid weak demand

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDMDF) reported trading update with FY19 sales of $463.6M, down 6% Y/Y and below analysts’ estimates, on carats sold declining 2% to 3,736,847 carats, and weaker diamond market

Bloomberg Rough Diamond Index is down 4% in Jan-June 2019, as well as higher than normal polished inventories and tightening cutting-centre bank credit. Trade tensions between the US and China were also headwinds in H2 FY2019.

Petra's realized diamond prices reduced by ~5%, and overall production decreased 15% to 1,755,768 carats

The company forecasts 2020 production of 3.8 Mcts, slightly lower from 3.9 Mcts in 2019, as well as is targeting $150M - $200M of free cash flow over the next three years

