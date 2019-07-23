Coca-Cola hits all-time high as new products shine
Jul. 23, 2019 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Coca-Cola (KO +5%) carved out a new all-time high of $53.91 in trading early after the beverage giant's organic growth impressed.
- During the earnings call, CEO James Quincey said almost 25% of the company's revenue is now derived from new or reformulated beverages vs. 15% two years ago. That mark could go even higher as Coca-Cola Energy moves into new global markets.
- As for new products in Q2, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar posted its seventh straight quarter of double-digit volume growth and the Costa Coffee business contributed nicely with a new RTD chilled product in the U.K.
- PepsiCo (PEP +0.4%) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP +0.4%) are both slightly higher after the sparkling KO results.
