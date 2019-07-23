Coca-Cola hits all-time high as new products shine

Jul. 23, 2019 10:16 AM ETKO, PEP, KDPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor34 Comments
  • Coca-Cola (KO +5%) carved out a new all-time high of $53.91 in trading early after the beverage giant's organic growth impressed.
  • During the earnings call, CEO James Quincey said almost 25% of the company's revenue is now derived from new or reformulated beverages vs. 15% two years ago. That mark could go even higher as Coca-Cola Energy moves into new global markets.
  • As for new products in Q2, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar posted its seventh straight quarter of double-digit volume growth and the Costa Coffee business contributed nicely with a new RTD chilled product in the U.K.
  • PepsiCo (PEP +0.4%) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP +0.4%) are both slightly higher after the sparkling KO results.
  • Previously: Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola (July 23)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.