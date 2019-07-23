MGIC Investment Q2 benefits from improved credit profile

  • MGIC Investment (MTG +1.4%) Q2 adjusted EPS of 46 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 42 cents as its credit profile improves.
  • Reflects $30M reduction in losses incurred as a result of release of reserves on previously received delinquent notices, notes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.
  • Q2 new insurance written of $14.9B increased from $13.2B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Insurance in force of $213.9B at June 30, 2019 rose by 1.2% during the quarter and by 6.6% Y/Y.
  • Primary delinquency inventory of 29,795 loans at June 30, 2019 decreased from 32,898 loans at Dec. 31, 2018. 
  • Persistency of 80.8% at June 30, 2019 vs. 81.7% at Dec. 31, 2018 and 80.1% at June 30, 2018.
  • Net premium yield was 46.5 basis points vs. 47.4 bps for Q1 and 49.6 bps for Q2 2018.
  • Palmer writes the net premium yield decline was expected due to the ongoing run-off of its legacy book of insured exposures written before the financial crisis, which carried higher premium rates than higher-quality, more recently written exposures..
  • Book value per common share increased 6% during the quarter to $11.39.
