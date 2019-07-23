More on First BanCorp Q2 results

First BanCorp (FBP -0.5% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 9.2% Y/Y to $164.8M.

Net interest margin was 4.90% declined 41 bps .

NPAs decreased by $30.8M, to $384.1M as of June 30, 2019.

NPLs inflows amounted to $23.2M, compared to inflows of $24.1M in Q1 2019.

The annualized net charge-off rate was 1.07%, compared to 1.10% for Q1 2019.

Total deposits decreased by $34.5M to $7.6B, reflecting decreases of $21.8M in the Virgin Islands and $18.8M in Florida, partially offset by a $6.1M increase in Puerto Rico.

Brokered certificates of deposits increased $6M to $515.7M & Government deposits increased $139.9M to $1B.

Total loans increased by $117.6M to $9.1B, the increase were partially offset by a decline of $55.1M in residential mortgage loans.

Total capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital, and leverage ratios of 24.25%, 20.63%, 21.03%, and 15.64%, respectively, as of June 30, 2019.

The tangible common equity ratio was 16.64%.

