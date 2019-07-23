Duke Energy (DUK -0.2% ) expands its solar energy portfolio by agreeing to acquire the 200 MW Holstein project under construction in central Texas from 8minute Solar Energy for an undisclosed sum.

The Holstein project will be DUK's third solar generation facility in Texas and the largest in its overall renewables portfolio, and DUK says it supports the company's goal to own or purchase 8 GW of wind, solar and biomass capacity by 2020.

Most of the energy generated from the project will be sold through a 12-year hedge agreement to Goldman Sachs subsidiary J. Aron & Co.