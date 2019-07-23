Pentair +3% post Q2 results beat; provides Q3 guidance

Pentair (PNR +3% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 2.4% Y/Y to $799.5M. Sale by segments: Aquatic Systems $270.6M (-2% Y/Y); Filtration Solutions $285.6M (+8.9% Y/Y); and Flow Technologies $243M (+0.5% Y/Y).

Q2 Adj. segment income of $154M (-6% Y/Y) and ROS was 19.3% down by 170 bps.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 34 bps to 35.9%; and operating income improved by 103 bps to 16.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $356M and free cash flow provided by continuing operations was $343M for the quarter.

3Q19 Guidance: GAAP EPS of ~$0.50 - $0.52; Adj. EPS $0.54 - $0.56; and sales growth of flat to 2%.

FY19 Outlook: GAAP EPS of ~$2.13; and Non-GAAP EPS of ~$2.35; sales growth of flat to 1%; and expects FCF to approximate adjusted net income.

