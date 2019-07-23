Healthcare  | On the Move | Consumer 

CuraLeaf down 12% on FDA Warning Letter

|About: Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF)|By:, SA News Editor

CuraLeaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF -11.5%) is down on double normal volume on the heels of its receipt of a Warning Letter from the FDA over its promotion of unapproved cannabidiol-containing products on its website and social media platforms.

The company has 15 days to submit a written plan to address the violations to the agency. Failure to do so can lead to more serious action, including seizure and injunction.

Update: In a statement, the company says that compliance is a top priority and it will work collaboratively with the FDA address the cited issues, adding that it will respond to the letter within 15 working days.

