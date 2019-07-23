Quad, LSC call off merger; QUAD +10%, LSC -36%

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) has given up on its planned buyout of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD), just a month after the Justice Dept. sued to block it, creating a death knell for the deal.

Quad is up 10% , while LSC has slid 35.9% in response.

The two called off the $1.4B all-stock deal by mutual agreement. Quad will pay LSC a termination fee of $45M.

Meanwhile, LSC's board decided to suspend its dividend, making the June payment "the last dividend that will be paid for the foreseeable future." That will allow LSC to redeploy about $35M in cash per year.

LSC will report Q2 earnings on Aug. 8 and resume conference calls. In preliminary results, it expects sales of $865M-$875M, a GAAP net loss of $22M-$26M, EBITDA of $51M-$55M and free cash flow of $4M-$8M.

It's also trimmed guidance amid continuing negative trends: It's cut its full-year net sales view to $3.45B-$3.55B and EBITDA to $200M-$240M, and reiterates a forecast for free cash flow of $60M-$100M.